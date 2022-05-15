Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,422 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

