Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend by an average of 34.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

PAAS opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after buying an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

