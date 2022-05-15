Pallapay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $268,550.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Pallapay has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $268,550.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00502591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00037072 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,945.61 or 1.90863285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 681,178,469 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

