Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $29.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PACB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 9,751,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,288,828. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

