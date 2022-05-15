Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of PSFJ stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

