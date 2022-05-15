Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 102,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,015. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,206 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

