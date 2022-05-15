Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,549 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Otis Worldwide worth $180,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,712,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. 2,601,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

