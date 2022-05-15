Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Short Interest Update

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Osisko Development from C$24.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNGTF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,235. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

