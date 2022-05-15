Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.25.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.