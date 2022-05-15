Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

