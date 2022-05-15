O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $83,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.25.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $13.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $635.62. The company had a trading volume of 594,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,627. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

