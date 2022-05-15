OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $260,182.93 and approximately $2,674.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00523863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00035924 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,768.88 or 1.95665502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008538 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

