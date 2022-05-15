OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPRX. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

