ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. 2,148,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

