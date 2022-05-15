OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) PT Raised to €51.00 at Morgan Stanley

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €48.50 ($51.05) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.05) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.