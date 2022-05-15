Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $343.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.07. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.04%.

In other news, COO Andrew S. Greiff acquired 2,500 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $84,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,291 shares of company stock worth $2,527,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 175.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth $1,740,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

