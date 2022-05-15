OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.