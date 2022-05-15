OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $399,000 Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,539,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,985,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.