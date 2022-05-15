OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $362,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.18 and a beta of 1.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

