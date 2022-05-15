OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 10,763 Shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.97% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

