OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

NYSEARCA FNGU opened at $9.09 on Friday. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

