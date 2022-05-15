OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMM opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

