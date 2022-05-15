OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPEM. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $51.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.