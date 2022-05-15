OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG opened at $25.47 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

