OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,899 Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,673,000.

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

