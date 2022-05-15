OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,163 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XBOC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XBOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

