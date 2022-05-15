Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Oil States International stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,997,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 163,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 73.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 583,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

