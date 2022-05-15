Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $3,080,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 621,420 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 430,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

