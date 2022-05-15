OctoFi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,950.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00006622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $8,950.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

