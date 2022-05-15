Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Down 32.9% in April

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBCI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 7,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

