Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,166,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,071,978. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

