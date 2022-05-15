NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $226.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.30.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
