NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $226.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.30.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

