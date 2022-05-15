Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.09. 3,282,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

