Nwam LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

AA traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,740,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

