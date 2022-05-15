Nwam LLC Buys 5,436 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

