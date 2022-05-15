Nwam LLC Acquires 31,673 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,050,509 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

