Nwam LLC Acquires 10,711 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,715,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610,635. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

