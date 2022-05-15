Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the April 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 196,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 1,140,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,172. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

