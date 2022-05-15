Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta has a 1 year low of $114.31 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.