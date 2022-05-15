NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 939,613 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

