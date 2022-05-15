nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00513857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037510 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.03 or 1.93747284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.