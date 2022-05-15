Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $495.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $441.25.

NYSE:NOC opened at $452.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.43. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

