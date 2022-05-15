Norinchukin Bank The Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 318,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 655,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

