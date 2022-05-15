Norinchukin Bank The Sells 2,077 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 34,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.55 and a 200 day moving average of $183.95. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $159.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

