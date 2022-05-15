Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,872 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 84.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,220,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,814,000 after acquiring an additional 559,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 102.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.