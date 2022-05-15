Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 14,423 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 95,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 664.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 101,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 653,695 shares of company stock worth $78,585,334. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.