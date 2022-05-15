Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,695 shares of company stock worth $78,585,334. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $108.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

