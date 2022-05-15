Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.62 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

