Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.62 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $76,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,562,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

