Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gartner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $255.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.50 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.07 and its 200-day moving average is $300.36.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

